Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Gap Down to $4.38

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.38. Cleveland-Cliffs shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 450,213 shares traded.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The business had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,410.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at $509,814.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,969,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,021,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,883 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,705,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,899,155 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,544,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,041 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

