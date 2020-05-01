Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Gap Down to $2.31

Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.31. Colony Capital shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 86,806 shares.

CLNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.63%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. acquired 73,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $640,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $80,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Colony Capital by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,947,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000,000 after acquiring an additional 471,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,373,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after buying an additional 236,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,102,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,235,000 after buying an additional 275,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,977,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after buying an additional 1,669,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

