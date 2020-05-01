Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.98. 19,928,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,371,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

