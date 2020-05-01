Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Gap Down to $34.86

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.52, but opened at $34.86. Comerica shares last traded at $33.02, with a volume of 90,438 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.66.

The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 440.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 21,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

