Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Down to $7.76

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.76. Constellium shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 62,215 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSTM. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Get Constellium alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.79.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 0.11%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium NV will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Constellium by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.