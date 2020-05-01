Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Down to $7.76

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.76. Constellium shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 62,215 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSTM. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.79.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 0.11%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellium NV will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Constellium by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

