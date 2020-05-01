Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,867 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,653,000 after purchasing an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.50. 1,728,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,904. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.90 and a 200 day moving average of $301.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $135.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

