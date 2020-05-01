Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 4,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 918,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $261,781,000 after buying an additional 52,754 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $303.86. 1,515,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.41. The company has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

