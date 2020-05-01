Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.92. 2,523,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.41. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

