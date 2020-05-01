Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 988 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $303.00. 3,791,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,808. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

