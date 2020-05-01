Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Gap Down to $43.13

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.27, but opened at $43.13. Cree shares last traded at $39.92, with a volume of 609,688 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CREE. BidaskClub raised Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.77.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.05 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,518,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cree by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,106,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $74,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,171 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cree by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,368 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,563 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Cree by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 714,416 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 522,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Cree by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 986,704 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $45,536,000 after acquiring an additional 375,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

