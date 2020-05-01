CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.18.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. 469,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $500.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.42.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 177.84%. The company had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.