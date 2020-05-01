DA Davidson Lowers Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) to Neutral

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Business First Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

BFST stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,146. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $194.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.68 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 19.48%. Research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

