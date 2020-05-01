Datacoin (DTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Datacoin has a market cap of $13,964.85 and approximately $6.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003736 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000452 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000758 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00049410 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Datacoin

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.