Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Gap Down to $5.86

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.86. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 88,301 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.54 million, a PE ratio of -65.10 and a beta of 1.62.
In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 579,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,130.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 69,500 shares of company stock worth $443,885. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 975.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.