Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Gap Down to $5.86

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.86. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 88,301 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.54 million, a PE ratio of -65.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 579,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,130.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 69,500 shares of company stock worth $443,885. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 975.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

