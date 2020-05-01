Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Down to $29.35

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.70, but opened at $29.35. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 153,159 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAS. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,467.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 111,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 104,392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,370,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 16,223 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 560.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

