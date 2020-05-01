Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Gap Down to $22.42

Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $22.42. Discovery Communications shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 1,620,084 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DISCA. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Discovery Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $621,014.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.