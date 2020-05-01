Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Gap Down to $20.41

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.99, but opened at $20.41. Discovery Inc Series C shares last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 442,904 shares trading hands.

DISCK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

