DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Reaches $0.0106 on Top Exchanges

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. DogeCash has a market cap of $38,221.35 and $188.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. During the last week, DogeCash has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00312332 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00414039 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00013167 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007414 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000424 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000214 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

