DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.47-$6.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.56. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.47-6.75 EPS.

NYSE:DTE opened at $103.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a hold rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.42.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

