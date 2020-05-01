Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s previous close.

DNKN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Dunkin Brands Group stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.84. 2,591,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,320. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 60,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 678,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

