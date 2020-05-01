Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s previous close.
DNKN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.
Dunkin Brands Group stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.84. 2,591,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,320. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.09.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 60,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 678,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.
Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.
Featured Story: Systematic Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.