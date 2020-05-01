Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 12,787 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,636,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 31.8% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $12,409,362.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,863,676,217.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,518 shares of company stock worth $27,882,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.28.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $7.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.64. 3,981,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.82% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

