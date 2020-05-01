Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 17,342 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,752 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 in the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.39. 8,630,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,212,102. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $133.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.48. The stock has a market cap of $344.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

