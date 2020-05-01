Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $11.39 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.74.

NVDA traded down $9.66 on Friday, hitting $282.62. 7,064,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,809,755. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

