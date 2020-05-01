Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $21.40 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 335.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,656 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

NYSE:LMT traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.72. 68,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,812. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.