Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its target price hoisted by Chardan Capital from $71.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EBS. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Shares of EBS traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.70. 783,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,310. Emergent Biosolutions has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $2,930,848.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,430,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,786,383.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 7,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $615,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,894,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,295 shares of company stock valued at $17,426,115. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

