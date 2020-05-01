Financial Consulate Inc. Invests $233,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.88. 3,955,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,953,841. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

