Financial Consulate Inc. Purchases 751 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 244.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,334 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 161,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 41,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,784,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,624. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

