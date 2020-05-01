Financial Consulate Inc. Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.8% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.47. 909,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,504. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit