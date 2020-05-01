Financial Consulate Inc. Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.8% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.47. 909,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,504. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

