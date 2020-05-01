First National Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

First National Trust Co decreased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,003,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,575. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $140.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.35.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit