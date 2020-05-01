First National Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,003,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,575. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $140.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.35.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

