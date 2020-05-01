First National Trust Co Has $11.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $7.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.53. 6,337,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,401,047. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

