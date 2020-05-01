First National Trust Co Sells 7,752 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,606,641,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.44. 5,336,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,595,425. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

