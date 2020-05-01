Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of FLR stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $10.20. 3,882,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,767. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.42. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter worth about $4,283,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 283,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,874,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,258,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 50,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

