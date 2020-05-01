Forrester Research’s (FORR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FORR. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Forrester Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

FORR traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.30. 98,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,636. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. Forrester Research has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.16 million, a P/E ratio of -62.74, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $68,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Forrester Research by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $9,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

