Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,323 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 270,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,246. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.