Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,274,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after buying an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $811,672,000 after buying an additional 58,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after buying an additional 130,314 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK traded down $17.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $484.33. The company had a trading volume of 274,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,845. The stock has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.80. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total value of $576,413.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,884 shares of company stock valued at $79,075,156. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

