Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 408.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,482,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock traded down $11.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.45. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $110.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other Broadcom news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

