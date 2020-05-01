Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.71. The company had a trading volume of 306,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,013. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

