Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,755 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $89.04. 8,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,323. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average of $89.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

