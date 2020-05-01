Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Cfra increased their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.35.

Shares of AMGN traded down $8.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.96. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

