Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $26,377,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SQ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,187. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SQ traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.70. 7,749,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,587,213. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average is $65.32.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

