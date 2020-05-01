Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,521 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.74. 2,687,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,244,766. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $67.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.53.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

