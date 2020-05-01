Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,379 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.13. The stock had a trading volume of 452,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.69 and its 200 day moving average is $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

