Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 10,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 32,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.57. 256,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,589. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average is $90.74. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.