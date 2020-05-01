Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Cfra decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

KO traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,089,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,623,980. The company has a market cap of $202.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

