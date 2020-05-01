FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Gap Down to $25.87

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.18, but opened at $25.87. FOX shares last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 148,451 shares changing hands.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 66,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

