General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

NYSE:GD traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.64. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

