GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLYC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday.

GLYC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 266,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,923. The stock has a market cap of $126.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 14.84, a quick ratio of 14.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $13.44.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the first quarter worth $53,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

