Goldstein Munger & Associates Has $9.69 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,790 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.8% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,070,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,376,699. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

