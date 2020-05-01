Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Gap Down to $4.98

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.71, but opened at $4.98. Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 49,311 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JMP Securities raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.
The company has a market cap of $274.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.
