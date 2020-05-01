Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,766,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.45. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

